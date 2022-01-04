Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SFD called to early morning fire in Allendale

Dispatchers got the call just before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to the 1600 block on Anna...
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to the 1600 block on Anna Street.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about an early morning fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

Dispatchers got the call just before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to the 1600 block on Anna Street.

The home was damaged by smoke, fire. Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the...
SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins
Atlanta PD names homicide suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Louisiana taxpayers who itemize their federal deductions likely will pay more state income...
New Louisiana laws impact state income taxes, make new form of medical marijuana available

Latest News

A difficult profession made even more challenging, when classes moved online due to COVID and...
Recruiting and retaining teachers in the state
Despite skipping a year, krewes say, preparing for Mardi Gras is like riding a bike
Despite skipping a year, krewes say, preparing for Mardi Gras is like riding a bike
A St. Bernards representative discusses the nursing shortage.
Traveling nurse issue discussed at Arkansas joint committee meeting
Photo of the suspicious COVID-19 testing location
City of Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District discuss harm of suspicious COVID-19 testing location