SFD called to early morning fire in Allendale
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about an early morning fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
Dispatchers got the call just before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to the 1600 block on Anna Street.
The home was damaged by smoke, fire. Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates
