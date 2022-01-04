SFD called to early morning fire in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about an early morning fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

Dispatchers got the call just before 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to the 1600 block on Anna Street.

The home was damaged by smoke, fire. Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates

