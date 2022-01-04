Reward offered, march for justice held after 7-year-old’s murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The investigation into the killing of a 7-year-old in Algiers continues.

Tuesday, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement gathered a group of citizens, law enforcement, community advocates and public officials to canvas the Fischer Development, just a few blocks away from where Dillan was killed.

“We would love to be a liaison between the citizens and law enforcement and we have to start by getting involved in events like this. This is unacceptable. The community has to understand that this is unacceptable,” NOBLE President, Caesar Ruffin said.

“This is not NOPD’s case, right? This is the community’s case. This is the Mayor’s case and Superintendent’s case, the congressman’s case, everybody. Your case, my case,” Regina Williams with NOBLE said. “So until we all come together and actually do something about it, the lead detective can’t do it by himself. The community, this is your case.”

The canvassers not only wanted to search for answers, but to also take a stand that they no longer will let children pay the price of violence.

Officials on Tuesday offered $5,000 for information that leads to the capture and arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing Dillan Burton.

The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Burton died at a hospital. A donation drive to assist the family with funeral expenses has been established here on the GoFundMe website.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.

Friends, family, and community members organized a march for justice in the case.

If you have information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

