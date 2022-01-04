Recruiting and retaining teachers in the state

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A difficult profession made even more challenging, when classes moved online due to COVID and teachers were forced to adapt.

Now, there’s a state and even nationwide decline of people interested in teaching, but the Louisiana Board of Regents is working to correct that problem.

The Board of Regents is working to recruit and keep teachers in the classroom.

First, they’re trying to pinpoint the reasons people are straying away from the teaching profession.

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed said across the state and country, there’s been fewer people going into teaching, starting with college students.

“What we see in Louisiana is what we see across the country: a decline of interest in going into the teaching profession, in terms of college students, and then a decline in retention of great teachers in the classroom,” said Dr. Reed.

With the need for teachers so great, the Louisiana board of regents is amping up recruiting efforts.

“Obviously, we want to make sure we have amazing teachers in every classroom. Teachers are critical for our students’ education and growth,” said Dr. Reed.

They’re looking at all ages -- from high school students to retired teachers.

“How do we think about engaging high school students who may want to be on a teaching pathway? How do we think about mid-career individuals? What about retired teachers who may want to come back if there’s an incentive for them to do so?,” said Dr. Reed.

While this isn’t a new challenge, Dr. Kim Reed says it’s very urgent.

“So this was a challenge pre-pandemic, and hurricanes. It’s an even greater challenge now. But we have an even greater sense of urgency, because we know that this teaching profession is the profession that makes all others possible. So we’ve got to get this right,” said Dr. Reed.

She says they are working to produce an actionable report that will allow them to get more great teachers into the classroom.

“So we want to look at in state and out of state- what are the best solutions that are specific to the challenges we see? And how will those solutions help us to address this very significant challenge that we have in our state,” said Dr. Reed.

The Board of Regents just turned in their baseline report of their findings so far, and are now working on a broader study to dive deeper into recruitment and retention efforts.

