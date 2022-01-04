Mayor Broome, health leaders give latest on Omicron variant in BR, including testing supply shortages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference to update the public with the latest information on the Omicron variant and its effects on the community.

RELATED LINKS:

Hospital and health leaders joined the mayor.

They all said there will likely be a lack of rapid tests for a while but an exact timeline was not provided.

Doctors said people who have COVID-19/Omicron symptoms but cannot get tested should stay home for five days or until they feel better.

They noted there are fewer patients in ICU (so far) than during previous surges but do not want people to let their guard down.

Health experts continue to recommend getting vaccinated/boosted, masking, avoiding large social gatherings, etc.

They added pregnant women should get vaccinated because it’s safe for them.

They also pointed out that the hope is that this latest surge peaks faster because it is moving faster.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.