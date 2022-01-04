Getting Answers
Man, teenage son arrested over accidental shooting death of teen’s older brother

16-year-old killed; his father, 15-year-old brother charged with negligent homicide
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was sometime around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, when the wounded 16-year-old arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. He died soon after his arrival.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 16-year-old is dead.

And his father and 15-year-old brother are charged with negligent homicide in connection with his death.

The accidental shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 2 in the drive-through line at a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, police said.

Jeffery Ebarb, 45, of Frierson, had just bought a handgun from a family member.

And police say the gun was in the vehicle’s back seat with the two teens.

A police report says the 15-year-old was playing with the handgun at the time of the shooting.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it was sometime around 2:35 p.m. when the wounded 16-year-old arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. He died soon after his arrival.

Online records show that Ebarb was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:50 p.m. on a charge of negligent homicide.

The booking narrative/probable cause statement reads: “Subject arrested for neg homicide after a weapon was discharged inside a vehicle that subject was driving.”

SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle

