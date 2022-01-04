Getting Answers
LSU Health Shreveport moving testing/vaccination site back to State Fairgrounds due to increased demand

COVID-19 vaccination site at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport, La.
COVID-19 vaccination site at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, LSU Health Shreveport will be moving its community testing/vaccination site back to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds (3701 Hudson Ave.) due to increased demand.

This is a temporary measure to reduce wait times and to serve more people each day, health officials say. Those who are asymptomatic should not go to emergency rooms or urgent care facilities for testing, health officials are reminding the public.

[COVID-19: ARKLATEX INFORMATION HUB]

PCR tests, vaccinations, and booster shots will be available at the Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with gates closing at 4:30 p.m. Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours for PCR tests. Preregistration is not required for testing.

As of Jan. 4, LSU Health Shreveport teams have administered 535,153 COVID-19 tests and 115,464 doses of the vaccine.

