KSLA Salutes: Mugbugs to hold Military Appreciation Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bugs will continue their home-stand as they open up a two-game series against the Wichita Falls Warriors this Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Players will also be wearing specialty jerseys for Military Appreciation Weekend.

“Moving here there is just so much pride and you see we deal with a lot of military families through our youth hockey program or our season ticket holders,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “They become friends. We want to be able to support them in any way we can and we are just very grateful for the relationship they have with Mudbugs hockey.”

Players said who they would be playing for at Tuesday’s media luncheon.

“My sister, who just graduated from the ROTC program and is in the military fully,” said Logan Valkama, #36. “To see her so ready to lay her life down for all of us it really puts things into perspective. She was always motivated to serve. Her and her husband both serve in the Army and they are both heroes.”

The jerseys will be auctioned off following Saturday’s game. You can purchase your tickets by calling (318) 636-7094 or clicking here. Those with military IDs get their tickets for $10. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. for both nights.

