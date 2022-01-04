Getting Answers
Head Start programs in Caddo Parish forced to close due to COVID-19

(KBJR/CBS 3)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A couple of Head Start programs in Caddo Parish are being forced to close due to COVID-19.

Caddo Community Action Agency’s Head Start and Early Head Start Program Director Gregory Bradley confirms the agency has had to close or partially close some sites. He says Johnny Cochran and Alphonse Jackson Early Head Start are closed, as of Jan. 4.

At David Raines, one out of two classrooms are closed; at Faith Lutheran, two out of three classrooms are closed; and at Lake Bethlehem, two out of four classrooms are closed, the director says.

At some of the sites, children tested positive, while at others, a significant number of staff members tested positive. Staff/students are quarantining for 14 days. Bradley says when they reopen will depend on test results.

