Electrical pole down on Line Avenue after wreck

Line Avenue at E 70th Street
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Line Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened Jan. 4 around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Line Avenue and E 70th Street. An electrical pole was hit and is now leaning far over.

Line Avenue at E 70th Street
Crews are working to clean up the scene. According to dispatch records, at least three units with the Shreveport Police Department responded.

Line Avenue at E 70th Street
Line Avenue at E 70th Street
