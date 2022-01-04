Electrical pole down on Line Avenue after wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Line Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened Jan. 4 around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Line Avenue and E 70th Street. An electrical pole was hit and is now leaning far over.

Line Avenue at E 70th Street (KSLA)

Crews are working to clean up the scene. According to dispatch records, at least three units with the Shreveport Police Department responded.

