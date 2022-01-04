Electrical pole down on Line Avenue after wreck
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Line Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning.
It happened Jan. 4 around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Line Avenue and E 70th Street. An electrical pole was hit and is now leaning far over.
Crews are working to clean up the scene. According to dispatch records, at least three units with the Shreveport Police Department responded.
