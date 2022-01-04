The cost of medical marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The flower form of medical marijuana is officially now available in Louisiana; it first became available Jan. 1.

According to preliminary reports, Shreveport appears to have the cheapest products, as compared to other locations in the state. However, those products are not covered under insurance policies, potentially making it more difficult for people to afford the medicine.

“No cannabis is covered under insurance due to the fact that it is still federally illegal,” Kathryn Thomas, CEO of The Healing Clinics, said.

Since marijuana has become available for medicinal purposes, flower prices have ranged anywhere from $30 to $80 for about 3g, depending on the strain.

“Every pharmacy has been different, and I have seen that Shreveport is probably on the lower end of the price points that we’re seeing,” said Kevin Caldwell with the Marijuana Policy Project.

Caldwell says Louisiana has more expensive prices compared to neighboring states with legalized medical marijuana.

Many people are wondering how they can get a medical marijuana card.

“Go to your physician. Any physician licensed by and in good standing with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners to practice medicine in Louisiana may recommend medical marijuana if they have a bona fide doctor-patient relationship. Contact the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners,” according to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

