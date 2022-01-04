Getting Answers
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast food restaurant

Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the teen shot and killed while waiting at a fast-food restaurant.

Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a restaurant in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns when he was shot in the chest by another teen passenger.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he died from his injury just before 3 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed.

