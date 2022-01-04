Claiborne Parish Schools requiring masks on school grounds

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Another Northwest Louisiana school system is telling students, teachers and faculty to mask up.

In a post on Facebook, the Claiborne Parish School District is requiring masks on school grounds, per recommendation by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“This mask requirement is because of the highly contagious strain of COVID currently going around,” reads the post from CPSD. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols to provide the safest environment for all students, faculty, and staff members.”

On Monday, Jan. 3, the Natchitoches Parish School Board issued a temporary mask mandate for all schools.

