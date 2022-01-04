Getting Answers
Claiborne Parish Schools requiring masks on school grounds

In a post on Facebook, the Claiborne Parish School District is requiring masks on school grounds, per recommendation by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.(Pixabay)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Another Northwest Louisiana school system is telling students, teachers and faculty to mask up.

In a post on Facebook, the Claiborne Parish School District is requiring masks on school grounds, per recommendation by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“This mask requirement is because of the highly contagious strain of COVID currently going around,” reads the post from CPSD. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols to provide the safest environment for all students, faculty, and staff members.”

Posted by Claiborne Parish School District on Monday, January 3, 2022

On Monday, Jan. 3, the Natchitoches Parish School Board issued a temporary mask mandate for all schools.

