Caddo Parish Commission discusses possible redistricting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Commissioners met for a work session on Monday, Jan. 3 to decide whether redistricting is required with the 2020 U.S. Census population count.

The criteria for redistricting includes:

Population equality in each district-10% deviation in the plan. Compliance with the Voting Rights Act. Each district shall be compact as possible. Each district shall be contiguous. Incumbency shall be considered. Consideration shall be given to natural, geographical, and political boundaries. Consideration shall be given to keep intact communities with established ties of common interest and association, whether historical, racial, economic, ethnic, religious, or other. A new apportionment plan must contain whole precincts consistent with RS 33:1411 (C). Consistent with the Home Rule Charter, the Redistricting Plan must be adopted by December 31, 2022.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with Commissioner Steven Jackson on the process of redistricting, and what this means for people living in the parish.

