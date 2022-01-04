Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Commission discusses possible redistricting

Caddo Parish Commission
Caddo Parish Commission(Caddo Parish Commission)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Commissioners met for a work session on Monday, Jan. 3 to decide whether redistricting is required with the 2020 U.S. Census population count.

The criteria for redistricting includes:

  1. Population equality in each district-10% deviation in the plan.
  2. Compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
  3. Each district shall be compact as possible.
  4. Each district shall be contiguous.
  5. Incumbency shall be considered.
  6. Consideration shall be given to natural, geographical, and political boundaries.
  7. Consideration shall be given to keep intact communities with established ties of common interest and association, whether historical, racial, economic, ethnic, religious, or other.
  8. A new apportionment plan must contain whole precincts consistent with RS 33:1411 (C).
  9. Consistent with the Home Rule Charter, the Redistricting Plan must be adopted by December 31, 2022.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with Commissioner Steven Jackson on the process of redistricting, and what this means for people living in the parish.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the...
SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast food restaurant

Latest News

Staff are ready to provide patients with a PCR Covid-19 Test.
St Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin brings back their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Head Start programs in Caddo Parish forced to close due to COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
How to manage stress levels in the new year
7-day rolling average for COVID positive cases in Arkansas, as of 1/4/22
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing for Jan. 4