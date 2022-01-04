Brian Kelly adds La. Tech’s Joe Sloan as new QB coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to build his coaching staff after naming Cincinnati’s Mike Denbrock as his new offensive coordinator.

The Tigers have now added Louisiana Tech’s Joe Sloan as their new quarterbacks coach, the school announced.

Sloan, just finished his ninth season in Ruston, Louisiana and served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons and recently served as the interim head coach for the Bulldogs.

During his time with La. Tech Sloan has helped guide them to seven bowl game appearances and won nine games four times and also won the Conference USA West title twice.

“Joe is an outstanding coach with a proven record of developing players on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said. “His ability to teach and develop quarterbacks was instrumental in the explosive offenses at Louisiana Tech for nearly a decade and I know he will do a great job of utilizing the skill players we have at LSU.”

As an offensive coordinator this past season, the Bulldogs ranked No. 36 in the nation in passing yards per game at 262.2 and ranked No. 77 overall in the nation in total offense averaging 384.3 yards per game.

In 2020 the Tech offense ranked No. 1 in the C-USA in fourth down conversions at 88.9% and led the FBS. They ranked No. 4 in the conference in red zone offense at 84.9% which ranked No. 53 overall in the FBS. The Bulldogs also averaged 216.6 yards per game passing which ranked No. 4 in the C-USA.

Sloan, has been a strong recruiter during his time with the Bulldogs and in 2020 their recruiting class ranked No. 1 in C-USA and was ranked No. 4 in the nation among Group of Five teams.

“I am thankful to Coach Kelly for providing me the opportunity to coach at the best program in the country,” Sloan said. “LSU football is the gold standard, and I can’t wait to get to work helping win a championship. Louisiana is where we call home, and we’re so excited for our family to join the LSU and Baton Rouge community.”

