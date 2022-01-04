Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Brian Kelly adds La. Tech’s Joe Sloan as new QB coach

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to build his coaching staff after naming Cincinnati’s Mike Denbrock as his new offensive coordinator.

The Tigers have now added Louisiana Tech’s Joe Sloan as their new quarterbacks coach, the school announced.

Sloan, just finished his ninth season in Ruston, Louisiana and served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons and recently served as the interim head coach for the Bulldogs.

RELATED STORIES:

During his time with La. Tech Sloan has helped guide them to seven bowl game appearances and won nine games four times and also won the Conference USA West title twice.

“Joe is an outstanding coach with a proven record of developing players on the offensive side of the ball,” Kelly said. “His ability to teach and develop quarterbacks was instrumental in the explosive offenses at Louisiana Tech for nearly a decade and I know he will do a great job of utilizing the skill players we have at LSU.”

As an offensive coordinator this past season, the Bulldogs ranked No. 36 in the nation in passing yards per game at 262.2 and ranked No. 77 overall in the nation in total offense averaging 384.3 yards per game.

In 2020 the Tech offense ranked No. 1 in the C-USA in fourth down conversions at 88.9% and led the FBS. They ranked No. 4 in the conference in red zone offense at 84.9% which ranked No. 53 overall in the FBS. The Bulldogs also averaged 216.6 yards per game passing which ranked No. 4 in the C-USA.

Sloan, has been a strong recruiter during his time with the Bulldogs and in 2020 their recruiting class ranked No. 1 in C-USA and was ranked No. 4 in the nation among Group of Five teams.

“I am thankful to Coach Kelly for providing me the opportunity to coach at the best program in the country,” Sloan said. “LSU football is the gold standard, and I can’t wait to get to work helping win a championship. Louisiana is where we call home, and we’re so excited for our family to join the LSU and Baton Rouge community.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the...
SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast-food restaurant

Latest News

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors
Four-star running back Trevonte Citizen is a target in the LSU 2022 class.
LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class
Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.
Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU
Defensive coordinator Matt House during his time at Kentucky.
Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC