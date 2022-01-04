Bossier City police chief announces retirement

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The chief of the Bossier City Police Department has announced his retirement.

Mayor Tommy Chandler said Monday, Jan. 3 that he and Chief Shane McWilliams had a meeting and were able to “find a path forward on behalf of the City of Bossier City.” McWilliams’ retirement is effective immediately.

Mayor Chandler thanked the chief for his many years of service as the 14th chief of the department.

Here’s Mayor Chandler’s full statement:

“Chief Shane McWilliams and I had a meeting today and were able to find a path forward on behalf of the City of Bossier City. Chief Shane McWilliams informed me that he is retiring from the Bossier City Police Department, effective immediately. I want to thank Chief McWilliams for his many years of service to the City of Bossier City and its citizens. Bossier City is known and respected for its excellent record of public safety. Chief McWilliams served as the 14th Bossier City Chief of Police and led the department through many changes and challenging times. I congratulate Chief McWilliams on his well-earned retirement from the Bossier City Police Department and wish him a successful future.”

