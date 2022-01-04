Benton man arrested after allegedly stabbing domestic partner in the neck

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Benton is behind bars after reportedly trying to kill his partner.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jose Rafael Gomez, 61, is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery. Deputies were notified by personnel at Willis-Knighton after a victim with a knife wound to the neck showed up in the ER. Nurses told detectives the victim reported being stabbed at her family home. She also reports being punched in the face.

Detectives got a search warrant for the house and reportedly found evidence of a struggle. Gomez was arrested Jan. 1 and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $160,000 bond. Booking records indicate he has since bonded out of jail.

