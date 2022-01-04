Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Benton man arrested after allegedly stabbing domestic partner in the neck

Jose Rafael Gomez, DOB: 10/16/1960
Jose Rafael Gomez, DOB: 10/16/1960(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Benton is behind bars after reportedly trying to kill his partner.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jose Rafael Gomez, 61, is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery. Deputies were notified by personnel at Willis-Knighton after a victim with a knife wound to the neck showed up in the ER. Nurses told detectives the victim reported being stabbed at her family home. She also reports being punched in the face.

Detectives got a search warrant for the house and reportedly found evidence of a struggle. Gomez was arrested Jan. 1 and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $160,000 bond. Booking records indicate he has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the...
SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video
Tony C. Ebarb, 16, of Shreveport was a passenger in a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 2, at a...
Coroner’s office releases name of teen shot at fast-food restaurant

Latest News

Players will be wearing specialty jerseys for this weekend's games.
KSLA Salutes: Mugbugs to hold Military Appreciation Weekend
Experts say over the next two to four weeks, the omicron surge will likely grow worse before it...
Omicron surge, weeks away from peak, will likely get worse before it gets better
Back-to-back winter storms blanketed the Shreveport-Bossier City area with snow and ice....
SWEPCO says it’s ready should another round of crippling winter storms hit the ArkLaTex
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19