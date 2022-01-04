Getting Answers
Ark. schools seeing rise in COVID-19 cases after holiday break

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Most schools are back in session after the holiday break and Arkansas leaders say the new term is bringing added challenges in keeping students and staff safe.

“Last summer, we saw the cases go down, but now they are up,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson in his weekly COVID-19 address on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The governor’s address centered around public schools’ fight against COVID-19. With most schools now back in session, some say they’re seeing an increase in COVID cases.

“We have 10 active cases and out of those 10, one of them is a staff member,” said Opel Anderson, assistant superintendent for the Lafayette County School District.

Anderson says this number of cases may not sound like much, but it’s higher than what the district experienced before the holidays. Along with the 10 active cases, 11 students are out quarantining. As of now, Anderson says they will continue to follow the COVID-19 protocols from the beginning of the school year.

“We are going to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated. We are encouraging our staff members to get vaccinated. We continue to  encourage the wearing of masks and frequent washing of the hands,” Anderson said.

There is no mask mandate in the county, but the governor says statistics show the mandate helps.

“School districts that had a full mask mandate, student and staff, saw a reduction of 25% in their COVID-19 case rates, so I know each school district will be looking at that as an option,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

