Another frigid start with more cold air later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a frigid start yesterday we were able to get our temperatures to rebound back into the upper 40s thanks to lots of sunshine across the region. We are tracking a similar forecast for Tuesday where temperatures will again be below freezing this morning before rebounding into the upper 50s later this afternoon. We are tracking even milder temperatures Wednesday before our next strong cold front will sweep through the region Thursday bringing another blast of cold air with another likely freeze on Friday. Expect highs to rebound over the weekend, but also for rain chances to increase as storms develop ahead of a possible front moving through Sunday afternoon.

We are dealing with cold temperatures and frosty conditions across the ArkLaTex this morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are again bundled up big time as we are dealing with more cold air across the region. Temperatures are down in the upper 20s and low 30s with some possible frost to slow up your morning commute. But like yesterday once we hit sunrise temperatures will quickly move up for the region with high temperatures this afternoon that will likely move up into the upper 50s for the region.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking ups and downs with our high temperatures. One of the ups with our temperatures will come on Wednesday where we are tracking even warmer weather on the way for the ArkLaTex with highs on the mid-60s. But just as soon as our weather starts to feel comfortable we are tracking our next cold front on the way for Thursday. While a shower is possible Thursday morning we are not expecting much in the way of significant rain for the ArkLaTex. Rather our temperatures will start to cool Thursday with highs in the 50s followed by a likely freeze Friday morning with temperatures struggling to get back to 50 during the afternoon hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures should be able to rebound relatively quickly as southerly flow will take over for the region. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should get into the 60s across the region thanks to southerly flow. But that southerly flow will also be the catalyst for showers and storms developing Saturday and continuing Sunday out ahead of another front. That front will move through during the afternoon hours Sunday bringing in more cold air as we look ahead to next week.

In the meantime, bundle up this morning, but more comfortable temperatures are ahead this afternoon. Have a great Tuesday

