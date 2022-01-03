Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

St. Helena Superintendent’s social media post about becoming a certified bus driver goes viral

Dr. Kelli Joseph
Dr. Kelli Joseph(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The superintendent of the St. Helena Parish School District has gone viral on social media!

Dr. Kelli Joseph posted to LinkedIn about getting her CDL, which is a commercial driver’s license, so she can step in and drive a school bus if necessary! As of January 2, the post has close to 18,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments

The post reads, “Yep. I’m sharing it with the world because it wasn’t easy!! I finally got my CDL!!! I’m ready to drive the school bus. 🚌🚌🚌🚌🥳🥳. Why? Because we wear many hats in St. Helena Parish and all jobs are equally important. Superintendents are not excluded from the “all other duties assigned” clause. Call me Bus Superdriver. 🤣🤣 Let’s get it!!!”

This goes to show how school leaders are coming up with some creative ways to deal with personnel shortages, even if that means stepping in and doing it themselves.

“We are heavily invested in dual enrollment at St. Helena College and Career Academy. Our buses send groups of learners to Northshore Community College three times each day. It’s always a struggle to get a driver. We also have issues with our regular bus routes and athletic trips. So, I decided to get my CDL to fill the need. I’m just doing what we always do in St. Helena…we see a need and we fill it. I won’t ask any of our employees to do something I’m not willing to do. No job is too big or small. My hands are on deck!” said Dr. Joseph to WAFB.

Congrats to Dr. Joseph from all of us here at Channel 9!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Scene of shooting on E 72nd Street that happened Jan. 1, 2022
Shreveport’s first homicide victim identified
Ramon Fernandez, 29
Escaped Texarkana inmate caught in Atlanta, Texas
Mondays forecast
Very chilly weather for the start of the work week
Village Square Apartments in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane in Shreveport, La.
Third shooting of New Year’s Day reported in Shreveport

Latest News

Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
Missing woman died when she was hit by car on I-20, family confirms
Missing woman died when she was hit by car on I-20, family confirms
Ramon Fernandez, 29
Escaped Texarkana inmate caught in Atlanta, Texas
Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end