Krewes prepare for Mardi Gras 2022

Krewe of Sobek parade rolls through Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Krewes are getting ready to roll for this Mardi Gras season despite the dark shadow of rising COVID numbers.

With events happening as early as this weekend, krewes say they are putting a lot of time and energy into this year’s festivities. This comes after Mardi Gras events were canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Still, Bossier City denied hosting routes this season, citing public safety and budgetary concerns.

The festivities will kick off Jan. 6 for the Twelfth Night celebration.

