LSUS announces remote instruction for first two weeks of spring semester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University at Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark issued a message on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 3 regarding changes in the upcoming spring semester.

Below is his message:

Dear Pilots,

First off, I would like to wish you a Happy New Year, and I hope that 2022 is off to a safe and healthy start for you. As we look ahead to the spring semester we unfortunately have to deal with the challenges posed by the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Based on the most current guidance available to us through the Louisiana Department of Health, our community health partners, our Pandemic Action Team, along with recommendations from our Deans, I am issuing the following campus protocols for the first part of the Spring 2022 semester:

Campus Operations: LSUS will resume operations on January 4th, per the academic calendar. All employees (faculty and staff) will be expected to return to campus unless instructed to work remotely to facilitate physical distancing and limit possible exposures. Employees will receive additional instructions from their direct reports by close of business today.

Face to Face Classes: The spring semester will begin as scheduled on January 10th. However, the first two weeks of the semester (the weeks of Jan 10th and 17th) will be taught through remote instruction . Students will receive further guidance from instructors before the start of the semester on class access, as well as attendance procedures and policies. Our current plan is to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 23rd.

Online Classes: Online classes will proceed as scheduled.

Vaccination and Boosters : Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our community. The LSUS vaccination mandate remains in place. Testing resumes this week for all unvaccinated staff and administrative personnel . However, unvaccinated face-to-face students and faculty will not be required to test until the resumption of face-to-face classes . Vaccinated faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to participate in on-campus testing, particularly over the next two weeks. Those who are eligible for the booster shot, as outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health, are strongly encouraged to get the booster before returning to campus.

Testing: The BE building testing center (which performs a gentle nasal swab rapid test) will reopen starting tomorrow (January 4th). There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests. Normal testing center hours are Monday - Thursday 8:30 am - 6 pm, and Friday from 8:30 am - 1 pm.

While we look forward to seeing you all back on campus soon, we will continue to monitor trends related to Omicron and COVID-19 in general throughout the semester and may alter our operational plans accordingly. Thank you for your continued cooperation as we work to keep all members of the LSUS community safe and healthy.

Pilot Strong,

Larry Clark

Chancellor

