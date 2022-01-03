Getting Answers
LSU Health Shreveport resumes rapid, PCR testing, flu and COVID vaccines on Jan. 3

By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the New Year’s holidays, the LSUHS North Campus will resume testing, administering vaccines and flu shots.

The site (the former Chevyland dealership, 2627 Linwood Avenue) will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, get tested 3-5 days after known exposure to COVID-19. By knowing their COVID status, tested individuals may prevent transmission of infection. With the increasing number of individuals testing positive for COVID, it is imperative that everyone with symptoms or known exposure be tested to curb this fifth wave of COVID-19 which is putting a strain on medical resources throughout the state of Louisiana.

LSU Health Shreveport

