Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

