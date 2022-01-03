Getting Answers
Juvenile dies after being accidentally shot

Report indicates another juvenile was playing with a handgun in a moving vehicle
A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2022. The juvenile, who died, had been accidentally shot by another juvenile who was playing with a handgun in a moving vehicle, authorities say.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile is dead, and authorities say it appears another juvenile accidentally shot him.

No one has been arrested.

The two juveniles were together in a moving vehicle when the shooting happened Sunday afternoon (Jan. 2), Shreveport police say.

The alleged shooter was playing with the handgun at the time, according to the major incident report.

The wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show that occurred sometime around 2:35 p.m.

Police have not yet shared the ages and genders of those involved. Nor has any other information about the shooting been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

