Frigid start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic New Year! As we kick off 2022 we are still dealing with the after effects this morning of the powerful cold front that moved through over the weekend. After seeing a 50 plus degree difference from Saturday to Sunday we are dealing with more 20s across the ArkLaTex this morning. But we are tracking a warming trend over the next three days as temperatures move up into the upper 40s this afternoon to the mid-60s by Wednesday. The second half of the week we are tracking another cold front on the way that will bring more winter temperatures to wrap up the week before more mild weather on the way this weekend for the region.

We are tracking an early week warm-up for the ArkLaTex followed by more cold weather to end the week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning please make sure you dress warmly and give the car a few minutes to warm up. Temperatures are starting off again in the 20s this morning, but unlike Sunday we are tracking a lot more sunshine during the day allowing high temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s.

As we go through the work week you can divide it into two halves, with the first half being a warming trend and the second half being impacted by another front. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will moderate each day with another freeze likely Tuesday morning, but highs moving up into the mid-50s in the afternoon. Wednesday will be even milder with temperatures into the mid-60s, and each day should see a decent amount of sunshine. But starting Thursday morning we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex that could bring some showers along with another taste of winter temperatures for the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s Thursday followed by 40s for Friday. But we are not tracking much in the way of rain right now as this front moves through the region.

But we are tracking yet another warm up on the way this weekend as temperatures will quickly be rebounding across the region. Highs over the weekend will likely rebound back to around 60 on Saturday followed by upper 60s and even a run to around 70 on Sunday. The only downside is right now we are expecting a decent chance of showers and storms both days as weak area of low pressure begins to develop.

In the meantime, make sure you have a thick coat this morning as we are freezing again this morning. Have a great week!

