NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced on Monday, Jan. 3 that all schools are under a mask mandate.

According to a post on Facebook, the mandate is temporary and extends to all students, faculty and staff when on school property.

Student safety is NPSB’s highest responsibility. In order to keep students and faculty safe, NPSB will continue to follow guidance set by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

