Atlanta PD names homicide suspect; considered armed and dangerous

Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins
Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins(APD | Atlanta Texas Police Dept)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Law enforcement is searching for a man believed to be connected to a homicide in Atlanta, Texas.

A warrant was issued for Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins in a homicide that took place on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

If spotted, police say do not attempt to make contact with Hawkins as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

The Atlanta Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins for the Murder that happened here...

Posted by Atlanta Texas Police Department on Sunday, January 2, 2022

