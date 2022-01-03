Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Diane Russell, 40
Search for missing woman comes to a heartbreaking end
A wounded juvenile arrived by private vehicle at the Christus Highland emergency room on the...
SPD: Juvenile died after being accidentally shot by another juvenile playing with handgun in moving vehicle
Ramon Fernandez, 29
Escaped Texarkana inmate caught in Atlanta, Texas
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Mondays forecast
Very chilly weather for the start of the work week

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
President Joe Biden stressed plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief package...
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,957 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas