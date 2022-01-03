Another cold night ahead with another cold front later this week

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex, after a wild New Years weekend weather wise, the cold has settled in the ArkLaTex. We’re in store for another cold night followed by a few warmer afternoons before our next cold front reintroduces another cold blast of air.

During the early evening hours, temperatures will drop into the low 40s and eventually hit the 30s as early as 7pm this evening. Sunny skies will turn into clear skies tonight with calm winds and temperatures plummeting back into the 20s!

Overnight into the morning hours of Tuesday grab a nice warm coffee or tea to start the day. You may need a bit of extra time before you head out to warm your car as temperatures will be in the mid and lower 20s. Sunrise begins around 7:17am and will start off another day of mostly sunny skies.

For the top of the lunch hour, temperatures will be in the upper 40s followed by a nice warm up during the later afternoon hours in the mid and upper 50s! It’ll be another dry and nice day with overnight temperatures only getting into low to mid 40s.

Wednesday is looking a tad warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with still mostly sunny skies but clouds will be on the increase as as cold front moves in for an impact on our Thursday afternoon temperatures. Rain chances stay minimal for Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Thursday will take a slight drop back into the 50s with frigid lows back in the mid 20s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon, we’re only warming up the 40s!

This weekend is looking like our best shot to see more rainfall in the ArkLaTex. Saturday and Sunday our rain chances look more tangible due to yet another cold front that will not only bring rain but a cool down into the next work week. So far, temperatures for the weekend will remain above average in the 60s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

