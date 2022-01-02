Getting Answers
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

