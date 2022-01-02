Smokable medical marijuana now available for Louisiana patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana program may still be in its infant stages, but it made progress Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 when raw smokable marijuana was added to the list of products available for patients.

Unlike other states with medical marijuana programs, Louisiana patients won’t be required to carry around a medical card. Instead, they will simply just need a recommendation from any Louisiana doctor for the medicine and can pick it up at any of the nine dispensaries across the state.

“Because it’s still a schedule 1 drug, it can’t go through a regular pharmacy. When the federal government changes that, then we can change the way this works,” said Rep. Joseph Marino, of Gretna, who chairs the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission.

And with the new law, comes new procedures for police when it comes to traffic stops with weed in the car.

“Individuals who have the medical marijuana, as I was instructed, they have to have their medical marijuana in the vile with their name on there. They have to have their identification and the vile. And when we know that it is medical marijuana, then we proceed without forwarding any charges on that particular person,” said L’Jean Mckneely with Baton Rouge Police Department.

Louisiana has two growers that provide all of the product for each dispensary. One of them said they have enough green to meet the demand.

“They’re stocked up right now and there is more flower in the department of agriculture and forestry’s testing pipeline that will be available anticipating mid-January,” said John Davis with Good Day Farm Louisiana.

Davis said right now, there are only two strains available to choose from, but he also has a genetics library with over 150 unique and rare strains they are working on.

“So over time, we’re going to be releasing additional strains to the market so that patients will have an ever-increasing strain selection,” explained Davis.

Raw marijuana is set to cost significantly less than the tinctures and oils that were previously the only options, making it more accessible for the patients who need it most.

