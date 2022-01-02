Getting Answers
New Orleans man suspected of shooting infant sought by NOPD

The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Spain Streets.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of shooting a 1-year-old “multiple times” Saturday (Jan. 1) is being sought by New Orleans police.

The NOPD said the child was brought for hospital treatment by private vehicle around 3:20 p.m. The condition of the infant shooting victim was not disclosed. The department said Sunday morning the child remains hospitalized.

Police said investigators determined that 27-year-old Corey Davis was a “person of interest” they want to question about the incident. Davis is believed to have left the scene near the intersection of Decatur and Spain streets in a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with red rims and bearing Louisiana license plate 932DYR.

Davis remained at large as of Sunday morning. The NOPD said Davis also has open warrants for his arrest “in connection with multiple incidents,” but did not elaborate.

If you have seen Davis or his vehicle, you are asked to call the NOPD’s child abuse unit at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

