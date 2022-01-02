Getting Answers
MISSING: CPSO searching for 40-year-old woman who went for walk, never came home

Heather Diane Russell, 40
Heather Diane Russell, 40(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nearly 20 units with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman.

CPSO officials say they’re searching for a 40-year-old white female, Heather Diane Russell, who is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Russell was last seen wearing a green shirt, grey sweatpants, and pink shoes. She reportedly left her home in the Devers Road area on New Year’s Day around noon to walk in an area she frequents.

Family members say she never returned home and contacted the sheriff’s office around 4 p.m.

A drone and K9s have been sent out to find the woman. Officials say she does have a medical condition.

With temperatures in Shreveport expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s Saturday night, officers are trying to find the woman before it gets dangerously cold.

