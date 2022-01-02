Getting Answers
Man dies after truck falls from interstate near Perkins Road overpass

Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate onto the roadway below.(Submitted)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another injured after a truck fell from a Baton Rouge interstate early Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east bound on I-10 near Perkins Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail around 5:56 a.m. The truck then left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its roof.

Zachery Gunter, 21, of St. Francisville, died at the scene; he was a passenger inside the vehicle, said BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.

The vehicle’s driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, said McKneely.

BRPD reports that its traffic homicide detectives are investigating the deadly traffic crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

