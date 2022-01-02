Getting Answers
Longview man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on SH 49 in Marion County

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on State Highway 49 in Marion County early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper investigated the crash. The crash happened on SH 49 about 10 miles northwest of Jefferson at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The preliminary crash report shows that Phillip Couch, 51, of Cayesville, Georgia, was driving a 2022 Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer west on SH 49. At the same time, Dustin Coston, 30, was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger east on the same road.

For an unknown reason, Coston drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with the tractor-trailer rig, the press release stated. Couch was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

A justice of the peace pronounced Coston dead at the scene of the crash.

Couch, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. His passenger, Ann Rahe, 37, of Cayesville, Georgia, suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the press release stated. Rahe was not secured with a seatbelt.

