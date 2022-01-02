Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four PSG players who have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala and one staff member also had COVID-19. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting on E 72nd Street that happened Jan. 1, 2022
Shreveport’s first homicide victim identified
Heather Diane Russell, 40
Missing woman hit by car, killed on I-20, family confirms
Ramon Fernandez, 29
Escaped Texarkana inmate on the loose after alleged attempted burglary
Village Square Apartments in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane in Shreveport, La.
Third shooting of New Year’s Day reported in Shreveport
Winter weather advisory until noon.
Cold blast moving in to bring the coldest weather of the season

Latest News

Heather Diane Russell, 40
Missing woman hit by car, killed on I-20, family confirms
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids