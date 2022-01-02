Escaped Texarkana inmate on the loose after alleged attempted burglary

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An escaped inmate is on the loose Saturday night (Jan. 1) after reportedly trying to burglarize a home about a mile from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI).

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office say they first got the call just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening about an attempted home burglary on Walker Road. When deputies got there, they learned the homeowner had held the suspect at gunpoint for a time, but at some point, the inmate ran away from the house.

Dogs were called out to search for the alleged burglar, and during the investigation, it was learned that an inmate had escaped from the federal prison about a mile away. The inmate matches the description of the suspected burglar, officials say.

The inmate is Ramon Benjamin Fernandez, 29. He’s an Hispanic male with black hair past his shoulders and brown eyes. He’s 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 190 lbs. He’s wearing an all grey sweat suit. Bowie County officials say he was in prison on a 37-month sentence for bringing more than 500 g of meth into the country.

It’s believed he ran away from the home and headed south into the woods.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department also responded to the scene. Officials are searching for the inmate.

Anyone with information on Fernandez’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 713-718-4800.

