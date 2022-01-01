Two New Year’s Day shootings under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating two early morning shootings that occurred on Jan. 1, 2022.

Police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at the 300 block of East 72nd Street around 2:20 a.m. Witnesses said they heard gunshots come from the residence and saw a suspect leave the scene in a black car. Upon arrival, police discovered a man who had been shot. The man was taken to LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting that occurred the same day at 1:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of Gorton Road. Police reports indicate that a juvenile male was walking home from a local store when an unknown male suspect got out of a van and shot the juvenile. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently looking for a suspect in both cases, so far no arrests have been made.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.