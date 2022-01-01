Third shooting of New Year’s Day reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport saw its third shooting of 2022 in less than a day.

Sometime Saturday afternoon, an 18-year-old was reportedly shot in the hip. This happened at the Village Square Apartments in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane next door to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

Police say he was shot elsewhere and dropped off at the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital.

Officials say he’s not cooperating with police. There’s no information right now on a possible suspect.

This incident marks the third shooting on New Year’s Day in Shreveport. Two others happened during the early morning hours. One of those was deadly, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.