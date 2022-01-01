SUSLA announces COVID protocols for upcoming spring semester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The spring 2022 semester is about to begin, and Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is announcing its COVID-19 protocols.

The university is implementing some new procedures due to the current omicron surge.

“Southern University at Shreveport continues its steadfast commitment to providing a safe environment for all faculty, staff, and students. By continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we aim to facilitate and practice safety precautions,” the school said in a statement released Friday, Dec. 31.

IMPORTANT DATES

Jan. 4: Campus reopens for business. Virtual registration opens for all students (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

Jan. 4-7: Employees will work remotely, however, all essential employees (as determined by their supervisors) will be required to work in-person as needed

Jan. 10: Registration will be conducted in-person and virtually

Jan. 10-21: Staggered (remote/in-person) schedule will be implemented

Jan. 21: Residential housing move-in begins

Jan. 26: In-person classes begin

All students and employees will still be required to submit proof of vaccination, school officials say. Documentation can be submitted online here.

The mask mandate will continue on SUSLA’s campus.

Click here for more details about current COVID-19 protocols.

