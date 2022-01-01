Getting Answers
SUSLA announces COVID protocols for upcoming spring semester

SUSLA is amending its COVID-19 protocols for the spring 2022 semester due to the surge in...
SUSLA is amending its COVID-19 protocols for the spring 2022 semester due to the surge in omicron variant cases.(SUSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The spring 2022 semester is about to begin, and Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is announcing its COVID-19 protocols.

The university is implementing some new procedures due to the current omicron surge.

“Southern University at Shreveport continues its steadfast commitment to providing a safe environment for all faculty, staff, and students. By continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we aim to facilitate and practice safety precautions,” the school said in a statement released Friday, Dec. 31.

IMPORTANT DATES

  • Jan. 4: Campus reopens for business. Virtual registration opens for all students (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily)
  • Jan. 4-7: Employees will work remotely, however, all essential employees (as determined by their supervisors) will be required to work in-person as needed
  • Jan. 10: Registration will be conducted in-person and virtually
  • Jan. 10-21: Staggered (remote/in-person) schedule will be implemented
  • Jan. 21: Residential housing move-in begins
  • Jan. 26: In-person classes begin

All students and employees will still be required to submit proof of vaccination, school officials say. Documentation can be submitted online here.

The mask mandate will continue on SUSLA’s campus.

Click here for more details about current COVID-19 protocols.

