Starting off the new year with possible severe weather

(KSLA) - Happy New Year everyone, we begin with the chance for severe weather throughout the midday and afternoon as a strong cold front moves towards the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Slight risk 2/5 exists for much of the ArkLaTex meaning we’re on the lower end for severe weather but a few isolated storms could become strong to severe. Timing wise: I-30 corridor and north 9am through 11am. South of I-30 11am through 1-2pm with storms looking to move through Northwest Louisiana around 1-4pm. This is the window of opportunity to see showers and possibly strong to severe storms, but it does not mean it’ll rain during that whole time frame or that everyone will see it.

As far as what we could see, all modes of severe weather are possible with the greatest threat being for strong damaging wind gusts and hail, but a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. The other main story will be the COLD BLAST of air that comes in tonight and overnight. Sunday morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chill numbers in the TEENS!

We’ll struggle to warm up Sunday, even with a little sunshine breaking through the clouds. Afternoon highs will only reach 40. With a strong north wind around 15 to 30 mph, it will feel much colder than that.

There is the possibility of (whispers) snow Sunday. Latest guidance shows a wave of moisture moving over the ArkLaTex with very cold temperatures. This could cause some light, wintry mix or a few flakes of snow. There will not be any accumulation though. The ground is still too warm for that, and we are not expecting enough.

Temperatures will stay cool in the low 50s Monday, but expect to warm back to near 70 again by the middle of next week.

Don’t get used to those warmer temperatures though. Another cold front looks to be on its way with reinforcements. This will not bring much rain, if any at all. The temperatures though will be cooling back down to near freezing again by the end of the week. It seems as though winter is trying to stick around for a while!

Happy New Year!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.