Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
Police say one man is dead and a juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries following two...
Shreveport’s first homicide victim identified
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Knox Andress speaks at an event held on New Years Eve at Government Plaza in Shreveport....
Shreveport health officials warn residents of omicron surge, beg people to reconsider NYE plans
Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings...
Big-rig catches on fire on I-20 in Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire
LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers