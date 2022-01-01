Getting Answers
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport welcomes first baby of 2022

Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby, born at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022 in Shreveport, La.
Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby, born at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022 in Shreveport, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to 2022, little one!

Officials at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center confirm that the facility’s first baby of the new year was born at 12:18 a.m.

Her name is Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby. Her parents are Javeon Hullaby and Johannalyn Minister. Baby Matilda weighs 7 lbs and is 19″ long.

Hospital officials say mother and child are doing well and resting this New Year’s Day.

