Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport welcomes first baby of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to 2022, little one!

Officials at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center confirm that the facility’s first baby of the new year was born at 12:18 a.m.

Her name is Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby. Her parents are Javeon Hullaby and Johannalyn Minister. Baby Matilda weighs 7 lbs and is 19″ long.

Hospital officials say mother and child are doing well and resting this New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.