Louisiana State Police urges safety on the road this New Year’s Eve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before you hit the roads this New Year’s Eve, Louisiana State Police troopers are urging people to drive safely.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of Dec. 29, Louisiana has had 865 fatal crashes, resulting in 947 deaths. The holidays are one of the busiest travel times of the year, which usually means more traffic on highways, and LSP want you to be prepared as celebrate the new year.

“While you’re driving, you know, avoid distractions. No texting and driving, eating and driving, it’s a major problem that we see more and more of every day. Utilize a ride sharing program or call a friend or family member or find a safe location to stay such as a hotel or where you’re actually going to be celebrating at,” said Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathan Odom.

“Have that plan in place. Make good decisions. Go ahead and figure out where you’re going to stay and how you’re going to get there. When you do get on the road, make sure every occupant is wearing their seatbelt or if it’s a child, make sure all the children are buckled up in their child safety seat,” said Odom.

