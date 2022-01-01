I-20 W closed at Airline Drive due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A jackknifed 18-wheeler is causing heavy backups on I-20 W in Bossier City.

TRAFFIC CAM: I-20 @ Airline Dr. I-20 West is closed at Airline Drive due to an accident. Congestion is one mile in length. Motorists are advised to use alternate route. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, December 31, 2021

The crash happened Friday, Dec. 31 around 6:40 p.m. An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-20 W at Airline Drive, causing emergency officials to shut down the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off I-20 at this time.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say one of the rig’s 500-gallon fuel tanks was ruptured in the crash, causing diesel to leak out onto the highway.

I-20 West is closed at Airline Drive due to an accident. Congestion is one mile in length. Motorists are advised to use alternate. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 1, 2022

No injuries have been reported. Drivers should avoid the area.

