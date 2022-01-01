Getting Answers
I-20 W closed at Airline Drive due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

A jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-20 W at Airline Drive caused heavy delays for drivers on New...
A jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-20 W at Airline Drive caused heavy delays for drivers on New Year's Eve.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A jackknifed 18-wheeler is causing heavy backups on I-20 W in Bossier City.

TRAFFIC CAM: I-20 @ Airline Dr.

I-20 West is closed at Airline Drive due to an accident. Congestion is one mile in length. Motorists are advised to use alternate route.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, December 31, 2021

The crash happened Friday, Dec. 31 around 6:40 p.m. An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-20 W at Airline Drive, causing emergency officials to shut down the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off I-20 at this time.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say one of the rig’s 500-gallon fuel tanks was ruptured in the crash, causing diesel to leak out onto the highway.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers should avoid the area.

