I-20 W closed at Airline Drive due to jackknifed 18-wheeler
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A jackknifed 18-wheeler is causing heavy backups on I-20 W in Bossier City.
The crash happened Friday, Dec. 31 around 6:40 p.m. An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-20 W at Airline Drive, causing emergency officials to shut down the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off I-20 at this time.
Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say one of the rig’s 500-gallon fuel tanks was ruptured in the crash, causing diesel to leak out onto the highway.
No injuries have been reported. Drivers should avoid the area.
