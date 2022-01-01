Getting Answers
GSU students required to provide proof of vaccination to register for Spring 2022 semester

Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University sign.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has released its COVID-19 guidelines for the Spring 2022 semester.

 Effective immediately, students must provide proof of vaccination to register for the Spring 2022 semester and all terms moving forward. - Grambling State University

The university listed two alternatives:

  • Documentation from a physician of medical contraindication for the vaccine
  • A written dissent for taking the vaccine

In addition, the university has encouraged faculty and staff members to get vaccinated or create a testing cadence.

View more information on GSU’s campus overview for the upcoming semester’s COVID-19 protocols.

