ArkLaTex looks forward to a new year with fresh resolutions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As 2022 begins, it creates an opportunity to make New Year’s resolutions and reflect on the previous year. KSLA News 12 spoke with people in the ArkLaTex about their resolutions, what they learned from 2021, and the changes they want to see in 2022.

“This year, I’m planning on taking better care of my health,” said Byron Potier.

“I’m really looking forward to a good semester of college and then COVID just going away completely,” Jentri Moore said.

Potier says as a healthcare worker, he saw firsthand the impact COVID-19 had on patients. He hopes in 2022, people will take the virus more seriously.

“What 2021 has taught me is that we need to value life a little more. With this COVID disease that’s going around and stuff, we’re still taking it for granted. 2021 has really been harsh for a lot of people, and I just pray that a lot of people respect their health and the freedom of looking forward to this year,” said Potier.

In 2022, Moore hopes there will be less violence.

“The crime needs to go down completely. I feel like we should have a better year with less homicides,” said Moore.

