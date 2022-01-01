Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

ArkLaTex looks forward to a new year with fresh resolutions

The Times Square Ball was tested Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 ahead of New Year's Eve festivities....
The Times Square Ball was tested Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 ahead of New Year's Eve festivities. New York City went ahead with its celebration despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.(Source: COUNTDOWN ENTERTAINMENT LLC/CNN)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As 2022 begins, it creates an opportunity to make New Year’s resolutions and reflect on the previous year. KSLA News 12 spoke with people in the ArkLaTex about their resolutions, what they learned from 2021, and the changes they want to see in 2022.

“This year, I’m planning on taking better care of my health,” said Byron Potier.

“I’m really looking forward to a good semester of college and then COVID just going away completely,” Jentri Moore said.

WHAT'S YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION?! 🗣️🗣️

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Potier says as a healthcare worker, he saw firsthand the impact COVID-19 had on patients. He hopes in 2022, people will take the virus more seriously.

“What 2021 has taught me is that we need to value life a little more. With this COVID disease that’s going around and stuff, we’re still taking it for granted. 2021 has really been harsh for a lot of people, and I just pray that a lot of people respect their health and the freedom of looking forward to this year,” said Potier.

[TIPS FOR MAKING NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS]

In 2022, Moore hopes there will be less violence.

“The crime needs to go down completely. I feel like we should have a better year with less homicides,” said Moore.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting on E 72nd Street that happened Jan. 1, 2022
Shreveport’s first homicide victim identified
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Knox Andress speaks at an event held on New Years Eve at Government Plaza in Shreveport....
Shreveport health officials warn residents of omicron surge, beg people to reconsider NYE plans
Crews got the call to the stretch of Interstate 49 south between Interstate 49 and Kings...
Big-rig catches on fire on I-20 in Shreveport

Latest News

Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby, born at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022 in Shreveport, La.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport welcomes first baby of 2022
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 2
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 2
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 4
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 4
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 3
2021 - A Year of the Good Stuff Pt. 3