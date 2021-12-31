Strong storms followed by arctic chill to start 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy New Year’s Eve! As we close out the year we continue to track very warm and muggy air out ahead of the powerful cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex this weekend. High temperatures this afternoon will likely be around record highs once again along with mostly cloudy skies. We are tracking the potential for a couple of strong storms late this evening north of I-30, but most of us won’t see storms until later on Saturday morning. Behind the cold front temperatures will likely fall near 50 degrees over a 12 to 18 hour period for some in the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will likely be in the low to mid-40s before starting to rebound as we head into next week.

Temperatures will fall dramatically across the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure you dress comfortably once again as incredible warmth continues to dominate the region. We are seeing some patchy fog this morning, but nothing like what we saw Thursday across the region. We will see more cloud cover this afternoon, but are still expecting high temperatures to be right around the all-time high of 81 for New Year’s Eve. We could see a couple of showers this afternoon followed by an isolated strong storm this evening across the extreme northern ArkLaTex mainly watching for strong winds.

As we head into 2022 it will be kicked off by a wild Saturday for the region. The day will start with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex during the morning hours through the early afternoon. There is the potential that some of these storms could be on the severe side with the big concern again being strong and damaging winds. We should dry out during the later afternoon, but temperatures will still get into the mid-70s before the arctic air begins to flood into the region. Temperatures will like drop by at least 40 degrees from late Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning with 20s expected by the time you wake up. Sunday morning will be marked by breezy conditions, cold temperatures, and the potential for isolated snow flurry for northern parts of the ArkLaTex. Afternoon highs will likely only be in the low to mid-40s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a cold start followed by milder weather. We are expecting more 20s to start off the week on Monday with highs only around the 50 degree mark. But by Tuesday we already could be moving back into the low 60s with a high of 70 on Wednesday not totally out of the question. We are starting to see indications of our next potential cold front that could impact the region Thursday, but with little rain.

In the meantime, get ready for some incredible changes on the way this weekend. Have a great New Year!

