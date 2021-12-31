Storms arrive to start the new year followed by an Arctic chill

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be pushing through the ArkLaTex overnight and may ruin some New Years plans. Those storms will exit by the afternoon Saturday, then temperatures take a huge dive!

Some showers or storms may develop this evening, primarily around the I-30 corridor. Rain is not a certainty though, but anything that can develop could be strong to severe during the evening and into the nighttime hours. We’ll stay very mild Friday night with temperatures only falling to around 70 by Saturday morning.

Another round of showers and storms is expected ahead of our strong cold front on Saturday. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely, but a strong storm or 2 is possible bringing a risk of damaging wind and maybe a quick and brief spin-up tornado. The chance of rain is around 70%. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s ahead of the cold front.

Much colder air will be pushing in Saturday night. Temperatures by Sunday morning will have dropped into the 20s north of I-20 with 30s to the south. A strong north wind will make it feel like it’s in the teens.

We’ll struggle to warm up on Sunday even with a little sunshine breaking out. Afternoon highs will only reach 40. With a strong north wind around 15-30 mph it will feel much colder than that.

There is the possibility of, (whispers) snow on your Sunday. Latest guidance shows a wave of moisture moving over the ArkLaTex with very cold temperatures. This could cause some light wintry mix or a few flakes of snow. There will not be any accumulation though. The ground is still too warm for that, and we are not expecting enough.

Temperatures will stay cool in the low 50s Monday, but expect to warm back to near 70 again by the middle of next week.

Don’t get used to those warmer temperatures though. Another cold front looks to be on its way with reinforcements. This will not bring much rain, if any at all. The temperatures though will be cooling back down to near freezing again by the end of the week. It seems as Winter is trying to stick around for a while!

Have a great rest of your Friday! Have a great, safe, and best year yet in 2022!

