Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SporTran announces capacity reduction due to omicron surge

By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is reducing the number of passengers allowed on buses.

This comes as yet another surge of COVID-19 is sweeping through the country and northwest Louisiana.

The measure was announced in order to protect riders and staff, SporTran officials say. Only 17 people will be allowed on large buses and 10 on small ones.

Masks are still required on the bus and at terminals.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
"January is going to be very, very challenging and there's no doubt about that," Louisiana Gov....
Louisiana health officials offer COVID-19 guidance ahead of students’ return to school
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W 78th Street.
Father, 2 kids injured in Cedar Grove house fire
Man found shot dead in his bed in Natchitoches

Latest News

Shreveport health leaders urge people to reconsider NYE plans amid omicron surge
Shreveport health leaders urge people to reconsider NYE plans amid omicron surge
The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that prisons are prohibiting visits and...
Arkansas prisons lockdown amid record coronavirus case count
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex