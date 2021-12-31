SporTran announces capacity reduction due to omicron surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is reducing the number of passengers allowed on buses.

This comes as yet another surge of COVID-19 is sweeping through the country and northwest Louisiana.

The measure was announced in order to protect riders and staff, SporTran officials say. Only 17 people will be allowed on large buses and 10 on small ones.

Masks are still required on the bus and at terminals.

